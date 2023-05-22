How Montreux Straits Convention helps Türkiye maintain peace in Black Sea

In late February last year, then Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced Ankara’s decision to implement the Montreux Straits Convention, a global treaty that gives Türkiye the right to control naval transit – both civilian and military – through the straits during wartime or if threatened.

The announcement came shortly after Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, which is now a full-fledged war raging for 17 months with no end in sight.

Thursday marks the 87th anniversary of the Montreux Straits Convention, and perhaps, at no point in history has the importance of the 1936 treaty or Türkiye’s role in the global maritime order been highlighted as clearly as during the present crisis.

By its intervention, Türkiye has kept the Black Sea free from any military build-up and also prevented the Ukraine conflict from spreading.

The accord guarantees free passage of civilian vessels through the Turkish straits unless they are from a country that Türkiye is engaged in war with, giving Ankara the authority to close the straits to all merchant ships if needed.

With warships, there are more restrictions. If Türkiye is at war, Ankara has the right to do whatever is necessary, including closing the straits. If other states are at war and Türkiye is neutral, the channels are closed for the belligerent countries.

History of Montreux Straits Convention

Before the treaty, the Turkish straits were regulated by the 1923 Lausanne Convention, which established some rules about how military ships could use the straits.

According to the supplementary agreement signed at the Lausanne Conference in 1923, the Istanbul and Dardanelles Straits and the islands in the Sea of Marmara were demilitarised.

While the security of the Straits was left to the League of Nations – the forerunner of the United Nations – an international commission was established to regulate the passages.

However, the inadequacy of the League of Nations in resolving the crisis disturbed Türkiye.

To change the situation and reorganise the regime in the straits, Türkiye on all states that are parties to this to reevaluate the status of the Straits.

This call was received positively by the states concerned.

As a result of this positive atmosphere, the Montreux Straits Conference started on 22 June 1936, and the parties signed the Montreux Straits Convention on July 20, 1936.

Britain, the Soviet Union and Türkiye met in Montreux, Switzerland, and agreed to return the straits to Turkish control.

It consists of twenty-nine articles. There are also four additional articles and a protocol.

Role in Russia-Ukraine conflict

After Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24 last year, Ukraine called on Türkiye to prevent the passage of Russian warships through the Turkish straits within the framework of the Montreux Convention.

Türkiye announced that it would not permit warships belonging to Ukraine and Russia to pass through the Straits, and this move prevented the war from escalating and spreading.

There was no adverse reaction from Russia or any other state against the decision. Russia's Ambassador to Ankara, Aleksey Yerhov, said in a statement that Russia appreciated Türkiye's stance within the scope of the Montreux Convention.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken also appreciated Türkiye for implementing the Montreux Straits Convention

Türkiye and grain deal

As Russia’s offesnsive in Ukraine threatened to hit foodgrain supply from the two of the world’s largest exporters, Türkiye and the UN brokered the Black Sea grain corridor agreement, signed in Istanbul on July 22 last year.

Since the departure of the first ship on August 1, 2022, nearly 33 million tons of grain have been transported through the corridor by more than 1000 ships.

Though Russia ended the agreement this week, Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope that his friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, might yet return to the deal to ensure global food security.

And when wheat-laden ships return to the busy maritime routes, Türkiye’s role in upholding the Montreux Straits Convention will be firmly established once again.

