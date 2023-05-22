House President condemns Turkey’s persistent bid to legitimise Cyprus’ occupation

President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou stressed Turkey's persistent goal of legitimizing the results of its military invasion and occupation in Cyprus, addressing the Plenary. The statement was made on the occasion of the 40th anniversary since the illegal, unilateral declaration of a pseudostate in Cyprus' Turkish-occupied northern area. Demetriou expressed concern over Turkey's provocative stance, that declares the acceptance of only a two-state solution, thus hindering any initiative to resume negotiations. She emphasised t?e apparent unwillingness on behalf of Ankara and the Turkish Cypriot leader to continue efforts within the agreed framework to reach a just and viable solution in Cyprus. The House President said that November 15th was a somber anniversary for Cyprus, emphasizing the gravity of the occasion this year. She added that the pseudo-state's declaration in Cyprus' Turkish-occupied territories four decades ago remains a blatant violation of international legal order and t he principles of international law. "Our position throughout these years remains unwavering-we demand a solution to the Cyprus problem that reunites our island and fosters conditions for all Cypriots to coexist harmoniously and peacefully in a common and unified homeland," reiterated Demetriou. She also said the 1983 illegal declaration of the so-called "trnc" by Turkey, was portrayed as a voluntary act of the Turkish Cypriots, stemming from intercommunal differences on the island. Demetriou pointed out the international community's resolute response, citing the immediate adoption of Resolutions 541 and 550 by the UN Security Council. These resolutions unequivocally deem the action legally invalid and call for its withdrawal, while calling on all states to respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus emphasising non-recognition of any Cypriot state other than the Republic of Cyprus. Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results. Source: Cyprus News Agency