Hong Kong Tourism Board Brings a Taste of The City to Art Basel in Basel

Celebrating the history of Old Town Central and Hong Kong’s vibrant culture

Hong Kong Bar at Art Basel in Basel 2025

HONG KONG, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is excited to announce its upcoming activation at Art Basel in Basel 2025, presenting the Hong Kong Bar from 19 – 22 June 2025. To bring the project to life, HKTB are collaborating with Hong Kong artist Phoebe Hui to debut her new installation, Under the Moonlight, imbuing the bar with a captivating energy. This will be the first time HKTB showcases the city’s unique culture at Art Basel’s flagship show, as part of their pioneering three-year global partnership with the brand – inviting visitors from around the world to experience the vibrant artistic spirit and dynamic energy of Hong Kong.

HKTB Executive Director Dane Cheng said, “We are committed to sharing Hong Kong’s artistic dynamism and vibrant culture at Art Basel through our three-year global partnership with the fair, connecting with audiences from around the world on this prestigious platform. At Art Basel in Basel, we will showcase the inspiring neighbourhood of ‘Old Town Central’ – transporting visitors to the bustling atmosphere of Hong Kong life with the unique flavours offered on our ‘Hong Kong Bar’ menu. We are also honoured to be working with local artist Phoebe Hui, who will captivate audiences with her installation. We hope that you enjoy raising a glass at the ‘Hong Kong Bar’.”

Angelle Siyang-Le, Director of Art Basel Hong Kong, said: “We are thrilled to bring the vibrant spirit of Hong Kong to the heart of Art Basel in Basel, our mothership of fairs, showcasing not only our city’s rich cultural heritage but also its dynamic and evolving identity. Through the Hong Kong Bar and the collaboration with Phoebe Hui, we invite visitors to experience Hong Kong’s unique blend of tradition and innovation – where every detail, from the Yuen Yeung Martini to the immersive design inspired by Central Market, tells a story of resilience, creativity, and community. This platform marks a significant milestone in our global partnership with Hong Kong Tourism Board, reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a leading cultural hub that bridges East and West.”

A Taste of Hong Kong’s Heritage: Inspired by Old Town Central and Central Market

The Hong Kong Bar will immerse visitors in the lively atmosphere of Hong Kong’s Old Town Central neighbourhood, featuring a signature cocktail inspired by the city’s distinctive flavours. The “Yuen Yeung Martini” blends vodka and coffee with the famous Hong Kong-style milk tea to offer an energising refreshment for fair visitors. Accompanied by a curated menu of other special cocktails and snacks inspired by Hong Kong’s culinary heritage, visitors will embark on a multisensory journey exploring Hong Kong’s layered urban identity, combining authentic local delicacies with immersive design and art, presenting a holistic experience that captures the city’s essence. Aligning with Art Basel’s flagship fair in Basel, HKTB will showcase the heart of Hong Kong’s cultural scene on the world’s stage.

The bar’s design is inspired by the iconic landmark of Central Market, the first permanent indoor market in Hong Kong’s Old Town Central area dating back to the 19th century. The marketplace played a quintessential part of Hong Kong daily life, hosting lively food stalls and retail spaces. Now, the revitalised community space bridges the past with the present, symbolising the city’s layered and ever-evolving urban identity and providing ample inspiration for the Hong Kong Bar. At Art Basel in Basel, HKTB will embody Central Market’s architectural charm and lively atmosphere, transforming the space into a living tribute to the neighbourhood’s legacy for visitors to engage with the city’s cultural narrative through a blend of taste, space, and story.

Artistry and Culture: Capturing the City’s Rhythm

Local artist Phoebe Hui, whose captivating moon-themed pieces and research-driven practice explores how technology shapes our perception of reality, will debut a brand-new installation titled Under the Moonlight, illuminating the bar setting. Hui’s work utilises technology and machine learning to reimagine the moon’s phases, reminiscent of Hong Kong’s energetic, dazzling nights, as well as evoking powerful symbolism in Chinese culture of immortality, femininity, success, and purity. Drawing inspiration from the constantly shifting cycles of the moon, the specially commissioned piece adds an element of poetic and meditative ambiance, echoing the city’s rhythm of constant change and resilience.

Phoebe Hui said, “Hong Kong, famed for neon lights and a city that never sleep — this work offers an introspective pause beneath the moonlight. Moonlight shimmers softly yet sharp, a gauze where neon and quiet hues entwine, neither fully present nor absent. Under the moon’s shifting glow, Hong Kong reveals its contemplative heart, folding the night into layers of color and memory — a whispered dialogue between distant stars and crowded streets.”

A Platform for Global Cultural Exchange

HKTB’s showcase at Art Basel in Basel is a continuation of its ongoing partnership with Art Basel and underscores Hong Kong’s commitment to presenting the city as a leading center for art and culture. Art lovers and cultural enthusiasts from around the world are invited to rediscover Hong Kong as a city that thrives at the intersection of heritage and modernity.

Location: Hall 2.2, Messe Basel, Messeplatz 10, 4058 Basel, Switzerland

Operation Hours: VIP Days: 17-18 June, 11am-8pm Public: 19-22 June, 11am-7pm

Visitor Information: Visitor Information | Art Basel

Notes to Editor

About Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with maximising the contribution of tourism to Hong Kong’s economy and upholding Hong Kong as a world-class travel destination.

The HKTB works in partnership with relevant government departments and organisations, the travel-related sectors, and other entities related to tourism in marketing and promoting Hong Kong worldwide, while enhancing visitors’ experiences through providing diverse and quality tourism products and services. The HKTB has 15 Worldwide Offices and representatives in 7 markets.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world’s premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, Paris, and Qatar. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel’s engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms including the Art Basel App and initiatives such as the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, the Art Basel Shop, and the Art Basel Awards. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

