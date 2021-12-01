HOLDAzerbaijan to open Trade House in Istanbul

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Rovshan Najaf has said that the Trade House of Azerbaijan is planned to be opened at Istanbul Consulate. He made the remarks during the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum held in Baku on December 22. Noting that relations between the two countries have reached the highest level in all areas, he stated that economic cooperation had expanded despite the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deputy minister mentioned that the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 7 percent up to $4.1 billion. “In accordance with the agre…

Azerbaijan to open Trade House in Istanbul
