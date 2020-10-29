Hikvision reports Q3 2020 financial results

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. During the quarter, Hikvision generated a revenue of RMB 17.75 billion with a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 11.53%, and net profits attributable to shareholders of the company was RMB 3.81 billion, reflecting a YoY growth of 0.12%.

From Q1 2020 to Q3 2020, Hikvision accumulated a total revenue of RMB 42.02 billion with a YoY growth of 5.48%, and the accumulated net profits attributable to shareholders was RMB 8.44 billion, representing a YoY growth of 5.13%.

Amid the unusual global social and economic circumstances, Hikvision achieved solid growth in the first three quarters of 2020. Moving forward, Hikvision will continually optimize operations, persistently innovate, and work closely with partners to overcome uncertainties and maintain steady development.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

