Hikvision Announces “Touch-free” MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals for Easier Access Control and Time Attendance

HANGZHOU, China, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision, the world’s leading provider of innovative security products and solutions, announced its new access control and time attendance offerings, the MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals, promising a new era of face recognition access control is coming.

To meet a multitude of real-world scenarios and customer needs, the MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals lineup features four total series: Value Series, Pro Series, Ultra Series, and Face Recognition Modules for Turnstile. With powerful functions and competitive prices, the Value Series (DS-K1T341A/DS-K1T331) products have been uniquely designed for SMB scenarios, such as offices and retail shops.

“We see great advantages in the ‘touch-free’ experience that face recognition provides. With advanced deep learning technology and diverse practical functions, we expect that MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals can bring more security and efficiency to our small and medium sized customers, making access control and time attendance much easier,” says Frank Zhang, President of the International Product and Solution Center at Hikvision.

Fast, accurate recognition, even in darkness

Hikvision MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals are powered by a deep learning algorithm, which increases accuracy of face recognition to over 99% and enhances verification speeds to under 0.2 seconds. The enhanced verification rates and accuracy ensure a pleasant, “touch-free” experience for users – a vast improvement over swiping ID cards or fingerprint scans.

Furthermore, MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals perform well in low- and even zero-light environments.

Better security with face anti-spoofing

Equipped with dual lenses – a visible light lens and an infrared lens – MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals will only grant access when both lenses detect the same person, as well as determine whether the face is actual, not an image. This anti-spoofing technology makes access control management much safer and prevents most attendance fraud.

Multiple linkages and third-party integration options

Along with door linkage, MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals can be linked with NVRs for data recording and storage. They can also be linked with network cameras to allow clear video recording of the scene when any pre-set events are triggered. Meanwhile, MinMoe products provide an abundance of third-party integration options for extensive compatibility, allowing quick and cost-effective connections between MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals and customers’ existing door control and attendance systems.

For more information about Hikvision MinMoe Face Recognition Terminals, visit here.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is a world leading provider of security products and solutions. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

