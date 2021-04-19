Highlights from Auto Shanghai – GWM Steadily Advances Global Expansion with Five Brands

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On April 19, the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021) was formally unveiled. On this occasion, GWM officially released a new brand – TANK, namely the fifth brand in addition to HAVAL, WEY, ORA and GWM PICKUP. Next, GWM will deepen its global strategy and steadily advance the global expansion of its five major brands.

HAVAL and Pickup have been deeply involved in a number of markets around the world for many years, and have been gaining popularity. POER Pickups were launched in several markets around the world last year. In the Middle east, where the pickup culture is popular, GWM is well recognized as a famous brand. In more than 20 consecutive years, Pickup has ranked first among China’s auto exporters. The 3rd generation HAVAL H6 and JOLION will also be showcased at this auto show, from where it will gradually go global. Full-size pickups, and multiple stylish and avant-garde HAVAL concept cars at the exhibition have attracted a lot of attention from the media.

New brand and new models represents GWM’s new strategic blueprint. GWM adheres to “user-oriented” principle and accelerates its transformation into a “global mobility technology company”. The company has launched three technology platforms: L.E.M.O.N., TANK and COFIS. GWM follows the “over-investment” R&D concept and insists on effectiveness. Its global R&D system has spread across Europe, North America and Asia, forming a “10 sites in 7 countries” R&D pattern. Later, it will continue to invest for R&D to keep its leading position in cutting-edge technology.

With the progressing of global strategy, GWM has launched a number of models worldwide, and also formed a “12+5” global production system, including 12 major full process auto production bases and 5 KD factories. Till now, GWM has factories in Thailand, Russia, India, and so on. And it has established a sales network of more than 500 dealerships s in more than 60 countries around the world, covering core business districts in major cities in Russia, Australia, South Africa, Central and South America, and the Middle East. GWM has sold more than 700,000 cars in overseas market.

New technology platform, new product category and new product nomenclature help GWM flourishing in all respects. In 2020, GWM sold 1.11 million cars globally, and the share of overseas rose to 8%. In the future, the five brands under GWM will pool their forces and complement each other, to offer global consumers more stylish and high-quality models.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1490434/image_1.jpg