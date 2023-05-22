High tech has failed to improve quality of life globally: Turkish minister

Trkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry said Wednesday that despite historical developments in the high technology field, a high standard of living and welfare is still lacking in many parts of the world. The 6th Take Off Startup Summit, where Anadolu is the global communication partner, began on Tuesday in Istanbul and will last two days. Speaking at the event, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir said the average life expectancy in most sub-Saharan countries is below 50 years. 'Millions of people still cannot access health infrastructure and medicines in case of need,' he said, adding, 'There is a terrorist threat in many regions, and wars have not ended.' Kacir said the Take Off Summit included entrepreneurs who work hard to commercialize innovative ideas from around the globe. He said that Trkiye aims to spread its experience in the defense industry to all technology fields and its most important asset is its human resources. He said Trkiye's goal is to have enough competitive c apacity in technology for independence. 'The locomotive of the country's national technology move has defense technologies to help its fight against terrorism. Trkiye has created an impressive success story in the defense industry,' he noted. Kacir also said that one of the country's most important goals is to create 100 Turcorns, known as unicorns -- startups that are privately owned with a valuation that exceeds $1 billion -- by 2030. Source: Anadolu Agency