High-profile brands sponsor JWA Dubai 2022

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach – 18 February 2022 – Regarded as the first business awards that honours individuals and companies from the Middle East’s rapidly growing jewellery and gemstone trade, JWA Dubai 2022 has teamed up with an esteemed lineup of sponsors for its inaugural run. Among them are Official Partner Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Title Sponsors Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Jawhara Jewellery, and Logistics Partner Ferrari Group.

Letitia Chow, chairperson and founder of JWA at Informa Markets Jewellery welcomed the sponsors by saying: “It is our great pleasure to work with such esteemed partners — all of whom embody the ideals of excellence, innovation and compassionate leadership that we are recognising at the first JWA Dubai 2022.”

Hailed as the company behind one of the world’s most interconnected free zones, Official Partner DMCC develops sustainable communities that balance business with leisure. Among its most notable projects are the Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai.

Title Sponsor Chow Tai Fook, on the other hand, is widely recognised for its commitment to high quality and authenticity, as seen in the success of its eponymous flagship brand, as well as that of Hearts on Fire, Enzo and its other sub-brands.

Meanwhile, Title Sponsor Jawhara continues to promote Middle Eastern jewellery’s culture and heritage with its extensive portfolio of diamond and gold jewellery, which it carries in 240 outlets located around the world.

Last but not the least, Logistics Partner Ferrari Group brings its expertise in transporting valuables and luxury goods to the JWA Dubai 2022 through its network of over 102 branches in 68 countries.

Together, these Partners will help honour Recipients in an awards ceremony and gala dinner at JGT Dubai on 21 February 2022, Monday. The event will also serve as one of the highlights in the inaugural edition of Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai), which will take place from 22 to 24 February 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Jointly organised by Informa Markets Jewellery and the Italian Exhibition Group, JGT Dubai is the industry’s first international in-person B2B event of the year. The three-day fair — which brings together suppliers from various countries under one roof — has received tremendous support from the members of industry, including Official Partner DMCC, Industry Partner Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, and a number of relevant trade associations.

