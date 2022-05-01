High-level meeting of Organization of Turkic States on media, information being held in Istanbul

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The 4th meeting of ministers responsible for media and information and high-ranking officials of the Organization of Turkic States is being held from May 13 through May 15 in Istanbul, Trend reports. The event’s organizer is the Directorate of Communications under the Presidential Administration of Turkey. The official opening of the event will take place in the coming hours. At the meeting, which hosted a video address from President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Head of the …

