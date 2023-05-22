Hezbollah says it targeted 6 Israeli military sites

Hezbollah on Thursday said that it targeted six Israeli military sites near the southern border of Lebanon. Hezbollah stated in multiple statements that its members targeted with 'appropriate weapons' a site in the Israeli town of Metulla, the Yiftah barracks in the occupied Lebanese village of Quds, a site in Bayad Blida and another in Misgav Am. In another statement, the Lebanese group said that its fighters 'targeted an assembly of an Israeli infantry force on the Qarantine hill near the Israeli site of Hadeb Yaron and another assembly of Israeli soldiers near the site of Shtula.' Meanwhile, Lebanon's National News Agency reported that the eastern sector of southern Lebanon witnessed Israeli shelling on Kafr Kila, Adaisseh, Taybeh as well as the area of chalets. The agency had earlier reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the outskirts of the town of Naqoura in the western sector of southern Lebanon, and Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Debl. Source: EN - Anadolu Agency