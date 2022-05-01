Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for making Azerbaijan one of world’s most reliable oil, gas exporters – US expert

Posted on 4 hours ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Heydar Aliyev [Azerbaijani national leader] laid the foundation of making Azerbaijan one of the world’s most reliable exporters of oil and gas, the US expert, CEO of Caspian Group Holdings Rob Sobhani told Trend. According to Sobhani, the far-sighted strategy of Heydar Aliyev played an important and unique role in transforming Azerbaijan into an economically and politically strong country with a powerful army. He said that Heydar Aliyev was a wise leader who understood that an economically strong Azerbaijan integrated into the global economy will be able to not only become a global pl…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for making Azerbaijan one of world’s most reliable oil, gas exporters – US expert
4 hours ago
Shusha culinary festival greatly contributes to dev’t of tourism in Karabakh – State Tourism Agency
9 hours ago
Guatemalan expert calls culinary festival in Azerbaijan’s Shusha ‘amazing’, with unique dishes
10 hours ago
Shusha culinary festival shows important concept of modernity for sake of peace – Taylor Widrig
10 hours ago
Turkey unveils an initiative that would send one million Syrian refugees back
21 hours ago
Between searing drought and Ukraine war, Iraq watchful over wheat
1 day ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.