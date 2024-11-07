Hans Vanaken’s Penalty Kick Secures Club Brugge Victory Over Aston Villa.

Bruges: Hans Vanaken’s penalty goal secured a victory for Club Brugge on Wednesday against Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League matchday four. Neither Club Brugge nor Aston Villa managed to score during the first half at Jan Breydelstadion.

According to Anadolu Agency, the turning point came in the 51st minute when Tyrone Mings committed a handball inside his penalty area following a goal kick from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. This unusual error led to a penalty kick for Club Brugge.

Vanaken successfully converted the penalty kick a minute later, ensuring a win for the Belgian club.

In another match on Wednesday, Shakhtar Donetsk triumphed over Young Boys with a 2-1 victory at Gelsenkirchen’s Arena AufSchalke. Oleksandr Zubkov and Georgiy Sudakov scored for Shakhtar, while Kastriot Imeri netted a goal for Young Boys.