GWM Set to Debut New Models at Auto China 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer, will showcase models from its three leading vehicle brands at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020 (Auto China 2020). Themed “Intelligence leads to the future”, this event will take place between September 26 and October 5 at the China International Exhibition Center (New Venue) in Tianzhu, Beijing. GWM’s 1700sqm booth will be located at Exhibition Hall E3 alongside Audi and Toyota.

This exhibition ushers in a new era for GWM as a global travel technology company. New vehicle concepts and technological innovations signal a shift from product value to consumer value, as products are defined and marketed from the customer’s perspective.

In addition to the exhibition, GWM will host a global live stream on September 26. The live stream will be available on GWM’s official social media accounts (Facebook: @GreatWallMotorsGlobal and Twitter:@GWMGlobal), as well as on its official website (https://www.gwm-global.com/).

“Auto China 2020 is a crucial industry event to bolster the recovery of the region’s economy following the COVID-19 pandemic. During this exhibition, we hope to showcase how we are listening and adapting in this unique period by taking greater strides to understand customer’s needs and working diligently to overcome challenges. GWM has integrated the latest digital and production technology in the rollout of core products to provide customers with more choices for intelligent and safe travel,” says Tony Sun, Deputy General Manager of GWM international.

GWM will showcase models from GWM Pickup, HAVAL, and EV Leading the new global SUV trend, HAVAL will feature 10 vehicles including its 3rd-Gen H6 SUV, 2021 F7, F7x and H9 full-size SUV. Meanwhile, GWM P-series pickups will unveil its global name.

GWM’s participation in Auto China 2020 marks another important step in the brand’s globalization strategy, which has seen the company establish an R&D and production system spanning seven countries and ten locations. To date, GWM’s overseas markets include Russia, South Africa, Australia, Central and South America, South Asia,the Middle East, Africa and other regions.

About GWM

GWM is a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer. The firm was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2003 and the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2011. With four brands, including HAVAL, WEY, ORA and GWM Pickup, the carmaker produces both conventional and new energy vehicles and focuses on the SUV and pickup truck categories. GWM can independently support its core components, including engines and transmissions. In 2019, GWM sold 1,058,648 new vehicles, an increase of 1.43% year-on-year, exceeding the one million mark for the fourth consecutive year.

