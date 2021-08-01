GWM Holds 2021 Overseas Distributors Online Conference, Aiming to Win Globally with Continuous Change

BAODING, China, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On August 9, GWM held the 2021 Overseas Distributors Online Conference themed “To Change & For Future.” Representatives from almost 200 overseas distributors from more than 60 countries and regions such as Russia, Australia, South Africa, Middle East, North Africa, Central and South America were invited to participate in the live-streamed conference. The aim of the conference is to clarify the concept of continuous change, convey GWM’s strategy, and strengthen confidence in the strategy through performance reviews.

GWM achieved sales growth against the backdrop of the continued rebound of COVID-19 and the global chip shortage. From January to July, 2021, the overall sales volume of GWM exceeded 700,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 49.9%, and overseas sales exceeded 74,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 176.2%, accounting for 10.4% of the overall sales, demonstrating how enormous potential it has built up for the global market and how advanced its strategy is under the new situation. Encouraged by this, overseas distributors have overcome difficulties and made breakthroughs. GWM awarded Sales Pioneer Awards to the four leading distributors in Chile, Saudi Arabia, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ukraine.

Based on what has been achieved and the 2025 strategy, Meng Xiangjun, the Rotating President of GWM, pointed out at the conference that the only way to winning globally is continuous change. He encouraged all GWM people to win in this global change, making sure that GWM should stand out from other competitors by focusing on product-oriented winning and insisting on user operation.

Based on the category operation strategy, GWM will make its products global hits through “single product evolution” and “category differentiation”, and win the global competition through high-quality products. Following the global trend of electrification, networking, and intelligence, GWM will lead the new energy segment with a full range of EV models, rely on technical strength to consolidate its leading position as an intelligent brand, and create greener, smarter and safer products for global users.

On the basis of winning through products, GWM will win the hearts of users based on around and all-field innovation through “deep enterprise reforms”, ultimately winning by building a world-famous brand. While enabling systematic user operation, GWM is also attracting a growing number of users through marketing upgrades and method iterations, and consolidating an intelligent and innovative service ecosystem, to exceed global users’ expectations and achieve word-of-mouth fission.

At the conference, GWM emphasized to overseas distributors the strategic objectives to make global production and sales volumes reach 4 million units and the overseas sales reach 1 million units by 2025. GWM will take the brand-new product segment as ammunition and all-around user operation as the target to create diversified product experiences and innovative methods for global users. GWM will continue to change and win the future in global competitions.

