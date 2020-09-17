GWM Announces Global Rollout Plan of P Series Pickup Trucks

BAODING, China, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer, has announced the global rollout plan of its P Series Pickup. This series, developed on the carmaker’s new P71 platform, a production system fully compliant with a series of regulations for safety, emissions of global standards and designed for global markets in line with the mission to create intelligent products, is GWM’s latest addition to its product lineup.

The P Series is a next-generation range of pickup trucks that integrate intelligent and safety features and is the most significant product update in its 23-year history of international sales. It is expected to help GWM enhance its international competitiveness and enter leading pickup markets. The official name of the range to be adopted in overseas markets will be announced at a later stage.

“Pickups are one of the most popular models in global markets as they are widely used in daily work and life. At a time when emerging technology is reshaping the world and the automobile industry is in a stage of transformation, we believe intelligent technology, connectivity and electrification are the future development trends for pickup segment,” said Tony Sun, Deputy General Manager of GWM international. “As new technologies evolve, we believe this new lineup represents how we reimagine the future of the pickup segment.”

In addition to maintaining basic loading capacity, vehicle performance will be enhanced in various respects, including the safety features, application of intelligent technology and the ability to navigate different terrain as well as drivers work, travel and go about their day-to-day activities. True multi-purpose pickups are expected to excel in four areas: driving comfort, leisure driving experience, load capacity and off-road performance. GWM’s multi-purpose pickups integrate intelligent and safe design across every aspect of the driving experience, bringing new value-added experiences to drivers.

P series is the first model developed on the latest P71 platform equipped with new technologies. Based on GWM’s cutting-edge technology and innovative R&D capabilities on SUV models, as well as its 23-year global experience, GWM is dedicated to creating a new globally competitive pickup range by applying the latest technology on high-end SUV to pickups for the first time.

Intelligent safety design is at the core of the P series pickups and represents the application of GWM’s new technologies. This pickup series is an extension to the current pickup truck category which is undergoing substantial technological upgrades. GWM expects to further develop in global markets by rolling out this series and to bring new experience to customers worldwide.

Emerging technologies are paving the way for the next generation of pickups as the automotive industry undergoes a rapid transformation. GWM seeks to lead this transformation with a focus on manufacturing quality and industry-leading technology. Since announcing the shift from a China-based automobile company to a global mobility technology company, GWM has invested in intelligent technology, connectivity, autonomous driving technology placing the manufacturer in a strong position to disrupt the existing global pickup market.

About GWM

GWM is a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer. The firm listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2003 and the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2011. With four brands, including HAVAL, WEY, ORA and GWM Pickup, the carmaker produces both conventional and new energy vehicles and focuses on SUV and pickup truck category. GWM has independent support ability of the core parts, including engines and transmissions. As of the end of 2019, GWM had over 80 subsidiaries and employed nearly 60,000 staff worldwide. In 2019, the company recorded 4.497 billion yuan (approx. US$663 million) in net profit. As of the end of 2019, the total assets of GWM are up to 113 billion yuan (approx. US$16.7 billion). In 2019, GWM sold 1,058,648 new vehicles, an increase of 1.43% year on year, exceeding the one million mark for the fourth consecutive year.

