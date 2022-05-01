Guinea: Ousted Condé flies to Turkey for medical treatment

Published by

Al-Araby

Guinean ex-leader Alpha Condé boarded a plane for Turkey on Saturday after the junta that toppled him authorised his travel abroad for medical treatment, officials said. The 84-year-old Condé, who was ousted last year, has been allowed to travel out of respect for his “dignity and integrity” and for “humanitarian reasons”, the junta’s governing body said. Condé has “medical appointments” abroad, the National Rallying Committee for Development said, without providing details about his health, where he would be treated or the length of time he would be out of the country. However, according to a…

