Greek coastguards rescue 18 irregular migrants, fish out woman’s body after boat capsize

Greek authorities on Friday rescued 18 irregular migrants and fished out a woman's body following a boat capsize off the island of Agathonisi in the southeast Aegean Sea. Hellenic Coast Guard said in a statement that coastguards recovered the body of a woman, while another woman who went missing after the incident was later found alive. She is reported to be in good health. The authorities said 18 rescued irregular migrants are being transported to Samos Island. The Coast Guard was notified in the early hours of Friday and the mobilization began immediately after a distress call was sent from the irregular migrants on board the dinghy, officials told local media. Source: Anadolu Agency