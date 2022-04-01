Greece says Turkish overflights in the Aegean undermine NATO unity

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on Turkey on Thursday to stop violating Greek airspace with fighter jets, a behaviour which he said undermines the unity of NATO at a crucial time following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A day earlier, the Greek foreign ministry protested to the Turkish Ambassador in Athens over a series of Turkish overflights in the Aegean Sea, saying they were unlawful and an “unacceptable provocation”. Mitsotakis said he had informed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the issue. “I made it clear to the Secretary General that this type of behaviour by a…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Greece says Turkish overflights in the Aegean undermine NATO unity
1 hour ago
U.S, Russia swap prisoners in Turkey
2 hours ago
Ex-Marine Reed back in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia
3 hours ago
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4 hours ago
ASELSAN’s turnover hits $297m in Jan-Mar 2022
6 hours ago
Exclusive-‘We’ll fight as long as we have to’, Ukrainian fighter says from Mariupol
7 hours ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.