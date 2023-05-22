Greece-Cyprus-Malta trilateral meeting on shipping issues held today in Athens

The 8th Informal Trilateral Ministerial Meeting between Greece, Cyprus and Malta on maritime issues took place on Friday, November 3, at the Greek Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, in Athens. The Greek Minister of Shipping Christos Stylianides welcomed the government delegations of Cyprus, led by the Deputy Minister of Shipping to the President of the Republic of Cyprus Marina Hadjimanolis, and Malta, led by the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, Dr. Aaron Farrugia. The informal trilateral meeting focused on geopolitical challenges, decarbonisation policies and improving maritime safety and security, as well as further enhancing the competitiveness of the industry. Also on the agenda of the meeting were the issues of support of European shipping, in the light of intense international competition and geopolitical challenges, as well as the strengthening of the environmental sustainability of shipping through internationally applicable measures in response to climate change. The three Ministers also had the opportunity to exchange views on expanding their cooperation in maritime transport both at European level and at the level of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). They also discussed the legislative packages of maritime interest "Fit for 55%" and "Modernisation of EU rules on maritime safety and prevention of marine pollution" (Maritime Safety Package). The three Ministers also had the opportunity to reaffirm their long-standing policy of implementing international rules for quality shipping through the IMO, the only international organisation with the necessary expertise. Finally, they expressed their practical support for the IMO on all issues, stressing the need to combine environmental protection with the sustainable development of maritime transport.

Source: Cyprus News Agency