Grand Stevie® Award Winners Announced in the 2020 Middle East Stevie Awards

Boehringer Ingelheim of Turkey and Dubai Health Authority take top prizes

To be presented for the first time at a virtual award ceremony on 25 August

FAIRFAX, Va., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Stevie® Awards today announced the Grand Stevie Award winners in the first annual Middle East Stevie Awards. The winners will be honoured during a virtual award ceremony on 25 August. Registration for the virtual award ceremony is now ongoing.

The Middle East Stevie Awards , sponsored by the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, is an international business awards competition open to all organizations in 17 nations in the Middle East and North Africa.

This year more than 500 nominations were considered in the judging process by more than 70 professionals, whose average ratings determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners announced earlier this year. For a complete list of the 2020 Stevie Award winners, visit https://MENA.StevieAwards.com.

In addition to the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie awards, which were announced in February, the top winner overall (total number of points conferred by total Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie wins) and the highest-scoring nomination win Grand Stevie Award trophies.

A Turkey-based family-owned company, Boehringer Ingelheim is considered one of the pharmaceutical industry’s top 20 companies. Boehringer Ingelheim will receive the Grand Stevie for Organization of the Year with 23.5 award points, earned for six Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze Stevie Award wins.

Dubai Health Authority’s nomination of diagnostic and prognostic liquid biopsy biomarkers for asthma was awarded the Gold Stevie Award for Innovation in Medical or Dental, and because it received the highest overall average score from the judges, of all nominations submitted in the 2020 competition, will also receive the Grand Stevie Award for Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year.

Dubai Health Authority won four Gold and one Silver Stevies for their Smart Home Care and Smart Health Professional licensing initiatives, as well as their innovative new approaches to early detection, diagnoses and treatments for asthma, sepsis, and childhood developmental disabilities.

Complete information about the virtual awards ceremony is available at https://stevieawards.com/mena/ 2020-virtual-awards-ceremony- registration .

If you, as a representative of the press, is interested in participating in the virtual award ceremony of the Middle East Stevie Awards on 25 August at 2 p.m GMT., please contact us at help+MENA@stevieawards.com .

Contact:

May Hassan

May@StevieAwards.com