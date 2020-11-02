GO Markets teams with Chelsea FC as Official Online Trading Partner

SYDNEY, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As the premier league season opens for action, GO Markets is ready to play a leading role. GO Markets is excited to announce that they are teaming up with Chelsea Football Club as their Official Online Trading Partner.

As one of the world’s leading football clubs, Chelsea FC has a history of success achieved through discipline, technical skill and leading performance, just like GO Markets, they compete at the highest level and excel on a global playing field.

Photo: https://s3-ap-southeast-2. amazonaws.com/mnr-s3-prod/ 0029/000269_cfc_gomarkets-web_ 3_800.jpg

Caption: CFC GO Markets Web

Khim Khor, Director of GO Markets, said: ‘It’s our first move into international sports sponsorship, so we wanted to align with a club enjoying a global fan base and a rich history just like us. I am thrilled about our partnership with Chelsea FC and by being their Official Online Trading Partner. As a Prime of Primes, GO Markets offers a world-class trading experience to our clients. Partnering with Chelsea FC will let us increase our international brand awareness, while showcasing shared values of leading performance and quality execution.’

Soyeb Rangwala, Director of GO Markets, added: ‘As we embark on a journey of growth, and long-term sustainability we understand the importance of establishing strong global branding. The GO Markets – Chelsea FC strategic partnership will be useful and mutually beneficial, each with a position to attract more customers and increase global market share. We are proud to be working alongside such a passionate and professional brand.’

GO Markets is one of the longest standing and most reputable online brokers in Australia. Since its formation in 2006, GO Markets has specialised in providing online trading services in an ever-increasing number of financial assets, including Margin FX, Precious Metals, Commodities, Indices and Share CFDs. Providing clients with the highest level of Information and Support has been a major driver in GO Markets ongoing success. Over the last 15 years, the GO Markets Group has expanded its success globally and is now licensed in multiple with regulated entities in Australia, Cyprus, UAE, Mauritius, and Seychelles.