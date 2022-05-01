Global Plastic Watch: using satellite technology in the fight against pollution

Posted on 3 mins ago by
Published by
Relaxnews

Global Plastic Watch is a digital platform featuring an interactive map that provides access to information intended to help associations, NGOs and governments in the fight against plastic pollution. This tool allows actors in the domain to identify areas of plastic pollution around the world through the use of satellite images and artificial intelligence. Taking a few (giant) steps back in order to accelerate and optimize the fight against plastic pollution. This is the idea behind the Global Plastic Watch (GPW) Global Plastic Watch (GPW) platform, which maps areas of the world “in near real-…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Global Plastic Watch: using satellite technology in the fight against pollution
3 mins ago
Turkey changes conditions for obtaining citizenship
2 hours ago
Erdogan not supportive of Finland, Sweden joining NATO
3 hours ago
Erdogan says Turkey not supportive of Finland, Sweden joining NATO
4 hours ago
Sweden sets out benefits of NATO as membership bid looms
7 hours ago
Baku, Ankara vow to further bolster military co-op, improve regional security, peace
9 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.