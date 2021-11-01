Global Health Summit & Awards to be held in Baku

Azer News

By Laman Ismayilova For the first time, Global Health Summit & Awards will be held in Baku.The ceremony will take place at the Fairmont Baku on November 21. The Global Health Summit & Awards recognizes representatives of the medical field and health. The event is organized by Company “Reputation Inc” and business platform “Millionaire Concept Network”. The project aims at introduction of the professional doctors to the public, evaluation of their activity. Global Health Summit & Awards will bring together popular doctors and other medical workers from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Georgia and Eu…

