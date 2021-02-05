Global GameChange Solar Enters Southern African Market with Superior PV Trackers for Utility-Scale Projects

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar, a leading global player, has made its first foray into the southern African market, headed by Regional Manager (Southern Africa) Russ Bowden in Johannesburg.

A leading supplier of single-axis trackers and fixed-tilt solutions, GameChange Solar has a significant reservoir of knowledge around renewable energy.

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer, GameChange Solar, expressed excitement about the latest milestone in the company’s evolution: “Having started my career in solar in South Africa over 20 years ago, it has been a long-time goal to become active in the southern African market once more. I am thrilled to be able to offer my ‘home’ market a product that we believe will significantly impact the renewable energy procurement programmes running in the region and one that offers cutting edge technology with low installation and maintenance cost. This makes the solution a cost-effective one.”

Russ Bowden brings a wealth of experience, know-how, and understanding of renewable solar projects and solar tracking systems to the company, and his understanding of the Southern African region’s challenges and dynamics is invaluable. “Our timing is crucial in terms of the government’s revived drive for renewable energy procurement, both in the current Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) and the expected launch of round 5 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Procurement Programme (REIPPP). These projects provide the ability to fast track new energy generation and pave the way for increased energy security to mitigate the impact of load shedding, a major inhibitor of the country’s economic growth,” Bowden commented. He added that GameChange Solar is currently holding discussions with South African partners to manufacture its product locally. “We believe that we are in a strong position to meet the local content requirements of both the [Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) and future rounds of the REIPPP at pricing that remains competitive. We believe that GameChange Solar’s single-axis tracking systems will offer local solar PV power plant developers an opportunity to increase their returns while still providing a winning bid price.

