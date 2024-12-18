Get Ready to Celebrate Christmas and New Year at Bangkok’s EM District with Extended Hours

Shop and Dine Until 11 PM at Emporium, EmQuartier and Emsphere

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 December 2024 – This holiday season, EM District is poised to be a global festive destination, welcoming tourists from around the world to experience the magic of Christmas and New Year in Bangkok. Home to the iconic Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere, these venues will extend their department store operating hours from December 20, 2024, to January 31, 2024 until 11 PM, and until midnight at Gourmet Market and Gourmet Eats. As a top destination for luxury shopping, world-class dining, and exceptional entertainment, EM District invites guests from across the globe to revel in a vibrant holiday atmosphere in the heart of Thailand’s capital.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bclgLrNcSWc

In 2024, Bangkok became the world’s most-visited city according to Euromonitor International, attracting 32.4 million visitors, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand projecting a 60% year-over-year surge in visitors during the holiday season from December 22 to January 1, 2025.

Bangkok’s festive season is aglow with vibrant lights and bustling activity, centered around the vibrant EM District, comprise of 3 shopping mall : Emporium, Emquartier and Emsphere, a must-visit for holiday shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Making waves this season, Emsphere is the city’s newest hotspot for nightlife and entertainment. Its crown jewel is EM WONDER, a world-class entertainment hub boasting premier bars and nightlife experiences on the 5th and 5M floors. Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group, describes it as “Bangkok’s sleepless metropolis,” rivaling iconic nightlife districts like Lan Kwai Fong and Clarke Quay.

Don’t miss the Tribes Sky Beach Club, a rooftop marvel offering panoramic views, festive cocktails, and live music that embodies the holiday spirit. Another must-see is ButterBear, the adorable mascot whose dance performances and bakery souvenirs have become an instant hit among locals and tourists alike.

Across from Emporium, EmQuartier dazzles with its Iconic Christmas Tree, a shimmering centerpiece surrounded by high-street fashion boutiques like Gentle Monster, Off-White, Zara, and more. Its gourmet restaurants deliver everything from hearty holiday feasts to creative fusion dishes. And with year-end sales in full swing, it’s a shopaholic’s paradise.

For those seeking exclusive gifts, Emporium enchants with sophisticated holiday displays and a curated selection of luxury items. From high-end jewelry to artisanal beauty products, it’s the perfect place to find that unforgettable holiday treasure.

Nestled in the bustling Phrom Phong area, the EM District is easily accessible via the BTS Phrom Phong Skytrain station, with a skywalk connecting all malls for seamless exploration. Nearby, Benchasiri Park provides a serene escape with its lush greenery—a tranquil spot to catch one’s breath amid the festive buzz.

Visitors looking to shop, dine, or soak in the sparkling holiday atmosphere, Bangkok’s EM District offers an unparalleled experience. This festive season, let the city’s dazzling lights, vibrant culture, and endless celebrations are set to make Christmas and New Year unforgettable for all who journey to this dynamic destination.