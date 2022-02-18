German woman charged with membership in Islamic State group

Published by

Federal prosecutors in Germany said Friday they have formally charged a German woman with membership in a foreign terrorist organisation for traveling to Syria with her young son to join the Islamic State group. Prosecutors said Verena M., whose surname wasn’t released for privacy reasons, has also been indicted on charges of child endangerment, breaching her duty of care as a parent and breaking arms control laws. In a statement, federal prosecutors accused her of leaving Germany for Turkey with her son in 2015, against the father’s wishes. She then traveled to the Iraqi city of Mosul, where …

