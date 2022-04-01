Georgia’s trade turnover with Turkey up

By Trend Georgia’s trade turnover with Turkey in January 2022 amounted to $168.7 million, which is an increase of 47.5 percent, compared to $114.3 million over the same period of 2021, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat). Turkey’s share accounted for 15.2 percent of the total foreign trade turnover of Georgia in January 2022, while over the same period of 2021 this index accounted for 15 percent. Thus, Turkey remained the top Georgian trade turnover partner over the reporting period of 2022, followed by Russia ($128.6 million) and Azerbaijan ($121.9 million). Meanwhile, …

