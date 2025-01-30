Georgia Reaffirms Commitment to South Caucasus Peace and Stability

Yerevan: Georgia on Thursday reaffirmed its readiness to contribute in establishing peace and security in the South Caucasus, as the country’s premier jointly chaired an intergovernmental meeting on economic cooperation with his Armenian counterpart. ‘Georgia has always expressed its readiness and is still ready to contribute and play a role in establishing stability and peace in the region, which is an essential condition for the development and prosperity of our countries,’ Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze was quoted as saying by a government statement during the meeting held in Armenia’s capital Yerevan.

According to Anadolu Agency, expressing that it is very important for Georgia to have close cooperation with Armenia to jointly defend the national interests of their countries, Kobakhidze said that Tbilisi-Yerevan ties have a ‘strong historical foundation.’ Kobakhidze noted that these ties have been politically translated into the signing of the strategic partnership between the two countries back in January 2024, arguing that the deal provides a ‘very solid foundation’ to further bolster their bilateral relations.

‘Of course, we are ready to cooperate on these matters with our Armenian friends and partners. Georgia and Armenia firmly support each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,’ Kobakhidze further said, thanking his counterpart Nikol Pashinyan for Yerevan’s ‘unwavering support’ for Tbilisi. For his part, Pashinyan highlighted the importance of the commission’s meeting, saying that this is due to the fact that they are discussing very specific matters that affect their ties and the welfare of their societies.

The Armenian prime minister further said he and his Georgian counterpart have a good understanding of how important peace and stability are in the South Caucasus, going on to say that every step they take is aimed at achieving this goal. ‘I believe that we already have new achievements. I am confident that 2025 will be the beginning of new ambitious projects as a result of all our efforts and joint initiatives,’ he added.

Kobakhidze is leading a Georgian delegation that arrived in the Armenian capital on an official visit earlier in the day. According to an earlier statement from the Georgian government, Kobakhidze and Pashinyan also held a one-on-one meeting prior to the intergovernmental session.