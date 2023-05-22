Gaza’s death toll climbs to 20,424 amid Israeli attacks

ANKARA: At least 166 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death to 20,424, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said Sunday. A ministry statement added that another 384 Palestinians were injured, raising the number of injuries to 54,036 people. Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, leaving the enclave in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water. Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack. Source: Anadolu Agency