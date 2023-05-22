Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital out of service due to lack of fuel, power outage

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) announced on Sunday that the Al-Quds Hospital is out of service due to a lack of fuel and a power outage. The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that "Al-Quds Hospital is out of service and no longer operational." 'The cessation of services is due to the depletion of available fuel and power outage,' the statement added. The Palestinian Red Crescent said it "holds the international community and signatories of the Fourth Geneva Convention accountable for the complete breakdown of the health system and the resulting dire humanitarian conditions." Separately, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) also said Sunday that it has lost communication with its contacts in Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip. "I'm worried about the safety of people in Al-Quds Hospital. Since yesterday night, we lost contact with them," IFRC chief Jagan Chapagain said on X. "In an already highly critical situation where the hospital will run out of fuel very soon, we don't know if and how people are getting help," Chapagain said, urging "This suffering must end. Now." Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip - including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship - since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7. At least 11,100 Palestinians have been killed, including 8,000 children and women. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.