Gastech Virtual Summit to Take Place from September 7-11

Registration for the virtual summit now open

Summit will include online strategic and technical conference sessions streamed live or available on demand

Hosted on a fully interactive platform, delegates will gain insights into the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the gas, LNG and energy industry

LONDON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — dmg events announced, today, registration is open for the first Gastech Virtual Summit, that will take place from September 7-11. The Summit will include strategic and technical content streamed online, enabling the Gas, LNG and Energy industry to connect and engage virtually to address the collective challenges and opportunities the industry faces.

The Gastech Virtual Summit 2020 will feature 200+ industry leaders who will outline strategies and visions for confronting the new and changed energy markets. The Summit will also showcase the latest and peer-reviewed research on new technologies and business strategies to help companies thrive in challenging times and exclusive keynote addresses from globally renowned leaders in the technology space.

The event’s high-level strategic conference will provide the Gas, LNG and Energy industry a unique opportunity to assess the industry’s long-term prospects as governments engage with the energy trilemma of energy security of supply, affordability and sustainability and assess the prospects for demand and investment recovery and changes to supply in a post COVID-19 world.

Delegates can register for the Gastech Virtual Summit 2020 at www.gastechevent.com/gvs. All strategic conference and technical conference sessions will be streamed live, but delegates will be able to catch-up in their own time or revisit sessions through the event’s on-demand service.

Nick Ornstien, Vice President Energy for dmg events said: “Gastech has sat at the heart of the Gas, LNG and Energy conversation for 49 years. It is a global platform with the power to convene industry leaders to drive the conversations, collaboration and connections that address the future challenges and opportunities in an evolving energy market and the increasing focus on Environmental, Social and Governance issues.

“Building on from Gastech’s renowned strategic conference, the Gastech Virtual Summit will deliver advanced insights into the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the natural gas industry, providing delegates with fast track information on how best to align business models.

“Hosted on our fully interactive platform, delegates will gain insights from our sessions, develop and share ideas by participating in live Q and As and audience polls, and develop and deepen relationships with industry peers via our exclusive global network programme – wherever they are in the world,” added Ornstien.

Among those confirmed to take part in the virtual conference are Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas & New Energies Director and Member of the Executive Committee, Shell; Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice President Gas, Total; Peter Clarke, Senior Vice President, ExxonMobil Upstream Oil and Gas Company; H.E. Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Division, Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Eugene Kaspersky, CEO, Kaspersky Lab; Irtiza Sayyed, President, LNG Market Development, ExxonMobil; Thomas Siebel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, C3.ai; Niek den Hollander, Chief Commercial Officer, Uniper; Jun Nishizawa, Executive Vice President, Group CEO, Natural Gas Group, Mitsubishi Corporation; Jane Liao, CEO, Natural Gas Business, CPC Corporation and Alex Volkov, Vice President, Global LNG Marketing, ExxonMobil.

The topics which the Gastech Virtual Summit 2020 will cover include the role of natural gas in the energy transition; the criticality of IoT and data security in the future of the energy industry; the impact of deregulation on markets and investment; opportunities and challenges to the energy sector posed by Industry 4.0; hydrogen’s ability to deliver on decarbonisation commitments and what impact environmental activism will have on the emerging growth opportunities for the industry.

Alongside the Gastech Virtual Summit’s strategic conference, delegates will be able to attend the event’s technical conference that will earn attendees 28 accredited CPD hours. The technical conference sessions will feature certified content delivered by industry leaders on recovery, the new post-pandemic energy landscape and how the industry can capitalise and build on reduced emissions for a sustainable and secure long-term energy future.

The Gastech Virtual Summit 2020 is being held in place of the Gastech exhibition and conference, scheduled to take place in Singapore, in September. dmg events and the Gastech Governing Body, in consultation with Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board collectively took the decision to postpone that event, to next year, due to concerns around the global pandemic, accessibility and the wellbeing of speakers, delegates, exhibitors and visitors.

About Gastech

Gastech has united the global gas, LNG and energy industries for almost 50 years and continues to do so, placing its emphasis on the future and convening the global community. With the industry’s support, Gastech is the heart of the global gas, LNG and energy conversation – bringing together companies, organisations and individuals alike to shape the future of energy. From NOCs, IOCs, utility companies, EPC contractors, E&P companies, service companies, technology providers, shipbuilders and manufacturers – Gastech brings the energy value chains together for progressive discussions, business transactions and cross sector collaboration.

For more information please visit www.gastechevent.com