GameChange Solar Announces Deployment of Over 230,000 Solar Trackers

Posted on 1 hour ago by Asianet Pakistan

NORWALK, Conn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar today announced that the company has now deployed over 230,000 solar trackers. Each solar tracker is an independent robotic system that moves an average of 90 PV solar modules throughout the course of the day to follow the sun and interact with weather patterns to optimize energy harvest for power plant owners. The system uses advanced wireless mesh networks as well as industry-leading learning algorithms that will optimize each solar power plant’s unique needs to maximize power production.

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated: “GameChange Solar has achieved a significant milestone with over 230,000 solar trackers deployed. Our focus on high reliability with our proven Genius Tracker™ controller technology has resulted in superior uptime for power plant owners and has proven critical to our success as we continue to scale globally.”

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125
email: [email protected]gamechangesolar.com

GameChange Solar Logo

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456214/GameChange_Solar.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/292966/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

RELATED ARTICLES
GameChange Solar Announces Deployment of Over 230,000 Solar Trackers
1 hour ago
Taconic Biosciences Expands Scientific Advisory Board
3 hours ago
Hatch LTK celebrates 100th anniversary
4 hours ago
Absen Product Launch: Discover MicroLED and Brand-New Innovative Product Series
4 hours ago
‫منصة المدفوعات العالمية نيوم (Nium) تُمكِّن العملاء من تحويل الأموال إلى أربعة أسواق أفريقية كبرى
6 hours ago
‫ تواصل جامعة بتروناس للتكنولوجيا ريادتها في تصنيفات Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)العالمية للجامعات للعام 2021 حسب التخصص
8 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.