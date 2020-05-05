Galatasaray chairman to undergo medical surgeries

Galatasaray said Tuesday that its chairman, Mustafa Cengiz, will undergo a series of operations following medical tests after he was rushed to a hospital for weakness and weight loss complaints.

The Istanbul team said Cengiz is doing well but did not disclose any further information about his condition.

At the time of his hospitalization last week, the club said his complaints were not related to the coronavirus.

Cengiz was given two units of blood and doctors advised him to remain at the hospital for treatment.

He has been president of Galatasaray since 2018, winning back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles beginning that year.

Source: Anadolu Agency