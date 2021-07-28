GAC MOTOR’s GS8  | Power, Performance, and Now a 5 Year Warranty

Power, Beauty, Performance

The GS8 is GAC MOTOR’s luxury 7-seater SUV, whose 320T engine offers fantastic power and a highly pleasurable driving experience. Powerful cockpit technology, including driver assist features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and lane change assist as well as Apple Carplay, wireless device charging and a large touchscreen display also make the GS8 a highly futuristic car, and a high-tech driving experience.

Comfort is also a key consideration, reflected by the spacious and relaxing cabin equipped with ambience lighting, a powerful air quality system and negative ion air purifier, and panoramic sunroof. GAC MOTOR also ensures a strong reassurance of safety while driving through the GS8’s large list of safety features: a reinforced steel body, 8-airbag protection system and reverse parking 360-degree cameras.

Local market research suggests that customers in the Saudi Arabian market are looking for a vehicle that provides a balance of professionalism and family transport capacity, as well as both real comfort and real power. The GS8 is an all-round vehicle satisfies the multiple needs of modern day consumers. Now in Saudi Arabia, GAC MOTOR local dealers are offering several guaranteesfree of charge with the GS8.

At the retail price of 89,970 SR* (not including license plates, registration fees and VAT), and with discounted financial credit payments starting from just SAR 1690 a month with Bilad Bank, the GS8 4X4 GL comes with 5 years of roadside assistance, and a 3 year or 55,000km maintenance package (whichever comes first).

Maintenance is key in any market, but particularly in Saudi Arabia, where drivers face scorching summer temperatures and challenging off-road terrain. GAC MOTOR and our dealer partner Aljomaih are focused on bringing lasting value to our customers, and these maintenance packages reflect that promise; a GAC MOTOR vehicle is an investment, in lasting value and lasting quality.

The time is now to strive towards the future. GO AND CHANGE! Book a test drive to experience the GS8 today.

To read more about this exclusive offer, visit the GAC MOTOR official regional website at https://ar.gacmotorsaudi.com/ offers/.

