Front lines shift in Donbas as Ukraine mounts counteroffensive

Posted on 1 min ago by
Published by
Reuters

By Jonathan Landay and Tom Balmforth RUSKA LOZOVA, Ukraine (Reuters) – The front lines in Ukraine had shifted on Sunday as Russia made advances in the fiercely contested eastern Donbas region and Ukraine’s military waged a counteroffensive near the strategic Russian-held city of Izium. Near the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where Ukrainian forces have been on the attack since early this month, commanders said they believed Russia had been withdrawing troops to reinforce positions around Izium to the south. Ukraine has scored a series of successes since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, forcing Russia…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Azerbaijan holds Baku Marathon 2022 at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation
54 seconds ago
Front lines shift in Donbas as Ukraine mounts counteroffensive
1 min ago
Lie, slander during second Karabakh war once again reminded of importance of fighting disinformation – Turkish president
3 hours ago
Turkey does not rule out direct flights from newly-commissioned Rize-Artvin Airport to Baku
4 hours ago
NATO deputy chief ‘confident’ of finding consensus on Finland, Sweden membership
4 hours ago
NATO deputy chief ‘confident’ of finding consensus on Finland, Sweden membership
4 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.