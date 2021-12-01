From Siberia to the U.S, wildfires broke emissions records this year

Reuters

By Kate Abnett BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Wildfires produced a record amount of carbon emissions in parts of Siberia, the United States and Turkey this year, as climate change fanned unusually intense blazes, the European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said on Monday. Wildfires emitted 1.76 billion tonnes of carbon globally in 2021, Copernicus said. That’s equivalent to more than double Germany’s annual CO2 emissions. Some of the worst-hit hotspots recorded their highest wildfire emissions for any January-November period since Copernicus’ dataset began in 2003, including parts of S…

