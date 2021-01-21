French retailer BUT equips its 310 stores with Openbravo

LILLE, France, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Openbravo, the global omnichannel platform vendor for agile and innovative commerce, today announced the adoption of the Openbravo Store solution by BUT, the leading French retailer of furniture, decoration and home appliances. The implementation has covered the deployment of Openbravo software across more than 310 stores in France.

This strategic project has enabled BUT to support the growth of its stores and online sales with new features that modernize its retail operations, improve its customer experience in all stores, and help accelerate its omnichannel strategy, while gaining greater IT agility and scalability.

Among the key new features is a stylish, mobile-enabled clienteling solution that empowers associates to deliver enhanced service everywhere in the store and gives them access to information like multiple product images, stock levels or reviews from online users, so helping them engage more with customers. The solution has also enabled the stores to more efficiently support BUT’s omnichannel strategy for scenarios like Click & Collect, buy online for home delivery or curbside pickup. Online orders can now be received and processed faster thanks to an intuitive order preparation functionality that allows preparation tasks to be executed from mobile devices.

The project also included integration with a variety of legacy systems. Key integrations included the central ERP system, stock management, customer and loyalty databases (including a customized loyalty module integration with Cetelem), and reservations. Openbravo is also integrated with some business-specific applications in areas such as address normalization and EDI set-up.

“Openbravo has been key to helping us execute our vision of the type of customer service and shopping experience we want to deliver. In the stores, Openbravo allows us to provide more personalized and convenient experiences with a lighter and much more flexible IT infrastructure. It also helps us to better fulfill our growing volume of online orders and prepare the stores to support a variety of omnichannel scenarios more efficiently,” says Max Dragone, CIO of BUT.

“We’ve been able to offer BUT a solution that equips its stores with the tools they need to better prepare for the new retail reality, while providing a significant increase in IT agility thanks to our mobile and web-based platform,” adds Bruno Menteaux, General Manager for France & Northern Europe at Openbravo.

“We are very proud of the strong relationship we have built with BUT since 2011 and this new project clearly confirms the value we bring to specialty retailers like BUT that want to be at the forefront of retail innovation and leaders in omnichannel commerce. It is further proof of how the strengths of our retail platform have enabled us to rapidly become a vendor of reference in the French retail software market,” says Marco de Vries, CEO at Openbravo.

Read the complete story here .

About BUT

BUT is a French brand of stores specializing in home equipment. Established initially in Le Havre, the brand has grown rapidly to cover the whole country. BUT today has the largest network of points of sale in France with nearly 310 stores. BUT stores offer an average of 35,000 m², with a wide range of products spanning six markets: furniture, decoration, fitted kitchens, household appliances, multimedia and bedding.

To learn more visit but.fr .

About Openbravo

Openbravo is the omnichannel software platform of choice for brands and retailers seeking to accelerate their digital transformation and omnichannel strategy. A flexible and cloud-based platform that allows integration between the online channel and physical stores, personalized, convenient and safer customer experiences, as well as an intelligent order management system with a unique vision and real-time inventory. International brands like Caroll, Zôdio, Rubaiyat, Sharaf DG and Cooltra prefer Openbravo, which today counts over 18,000 back office users and 60,000 point of sale terminals.

Visit openbravo.com .

Xavier Places, Marketing Director, +34 607 676 568, [email protected]

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/703504/Openbravo_Logo. jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1423778/BUT_Logo.jpg