French President Urges Stronger European Defense Autonomy Amid Global Challenges

Paris: In a resolute address to the armed forces, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized on Monday the urgency of strengthening both France’s military and European defense autonomy amid escalating global threats. Speaking to military personnel and key defense officials, Macron underscored France’s leadership role in Europe’s security and called for swift adaptation to evolving geopolitical realities.

According to Anadolu Agency, Macron lauded the armed forces for their efforts over the past year, highlighting their role in disaster relief, counterterrorism, and securing the Olympic Games. “You have been present on every front,” Macron declared, noting their contributions to France’s national and global stature, from Normandy to the Indo-Pacific, and in domains ranging from cyber to space.

Addressing the war in Ukraine, Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting Kyiv, describing Ukraine as “the sentinel of Europe.” He acknowledged the prolonged nature of the conflict and emphasized the necessity for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own security, asserting that “there can be no peace and security in Europe without the active involvement of Europeans.”

Macron also touched on the strategic implications of the Arctic, particularly the Greenland region, highlighting the geopolitical shifts caused by climate change and the melting of Arctic ice. He expressed concerns over Europe’s reliance on external powers for security and called for streamlined defense acquisitions and greater investment in European industries.

Concluding his speech, Macron urged for action, stressing the need for a defense strategy that matches the risks of the current era, and pledged to ensure France remains strong, united, and sovereign.