France to deploy 90,000 police officers on New Year’s Eve over alleged terror threat

ANKARA: French police will deploy 90,000 police officers on New Year's Eve over a 'high level of terror threat,' the nation's interior minister said on Friday. Gerald Darmanin visited the Paris police department to inspect the preparations for Sunday, according to local broadcaster BFMTV. He thanked the national police for ensuring security on Christmas Day and said France is under a "high level of terror threat" due to the developments in Israel and Palestine. French police plan to deploy 90,000 officers nationwide, including 6,000 in Paris, on the night that will mark the end of 2023 and the start of 2024. Tens of thousands of firefighters will also be ready to intervene in case of emergency, the report added. Local authorities also announced additional measures to prevent any unfortunate events on Sunday night, including the prohibition of alcohol consumption in public places and a ban on fuel sales. Source: Anadolu Agency