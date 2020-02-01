France: Prime minister to run in March mayoral election – If elected as Le Havre mayor, Edouard Philippe vows to continue role as prime minister pending president’s approval

PARIS (AA) - France's prime minister on Friday announced his candidacy in an approaching mayoral race in the English Channel port town of Le Havre.

"I've made my decision," said Edouard Philippe, adding: "I've never considered a political commitment elsewhere than in Le Havre."

Previously having served as Le Havre's mayor from 2010-2017, Philippe underlined that he would simultaneously maintain his position as premier -- if allowed by President Emmanuel Macron -- and would continue living in the official prime ministerial residence in Matignon if elected in municipal elections slated for March 15 and 22.

"If the president of the republic continues to trust me, I'll continue to fulfill my mission as prime minister because we don't shy away from serving this country. I was mayor before becoming prime minister, and my greatest ambition is to become [mayor] again as soon as the mission entrusted by the president of the republic ends," he said in an interview to local daily Paris-Normandie.

Over the past few weeks, Philippe had been discussing with Macron a possible mayoral run, pledging to lead an "intense" campaign while also fulfilling his role in Paris.

