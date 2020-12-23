Thursday, December 24, 2020

Turkey News Gazette

France: 3 police officers shot dead

Three police officers were shot dead while another was wounded by an armed man in central France, as they were attempting to rescue a woman after getting a domestic violence call, police confirmed on Tuesday.

 

The incident took place near the town of Saint-Just at midnight after the police received a call about a domestic violence incident.

 

The police officers were shot by a 48-year-old man as they approached the house to rescue the woman.

 

An investigation into the incident is underway as the gunman and the motive behind the attack is still unknown.

 

Source: Anadolu Agency

