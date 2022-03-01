Fourth round of peace talks on hold as Russia’s assault intensifies

Posted on 7 mins ago by
Published by
DPA

Nineteen days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine and as fighting continues to rage across the country, a fourth round of peace negotiations between the sides was put on hold until Tuesday. The meeting via video link started on Monday afternoon but the delegations were taking a break to sort out technicalities, according to Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak. He said, however, that discussions among working groups were still under way. “Negotiations are ongoing,” Podolyak tweeted. The new round of talks were to focus on “peace, a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of all troops and…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Fourth round of peace talks on hold as Russia’s assault intensifies
7 mins ago
Erdogan, Mitsotakis emphasize importance of Turkey-Greek coop
1 hour ago
Ford accelerates electric car push in Europe
2 hours ago
UN Chief Guterres thanks Turkey for peace efforts for Ukraine
4 hours ago
Azerbaijan among main electricity exporters to Georgia
7 hours ago
Ford to sell Romanian plant to Turkish JV
8 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.