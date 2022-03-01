Fourth round of peace talks on hold as Russia’s assault intensifies

Published by

DPA

Nineteen days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine and as fighting continues to rage across the country, a fourth round of peace negotiations between the sides was put on hold until Tuesday. The meeting via video link started on Monday afternoon but the delegations were taking a break to sort out technicalities, according to Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak. He said, however, that discussions among working groups were still under way. “Negotiations are ongoing,” Podolyak tweeted. The new round of talks were to focus on “peace, a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of all troops and…

