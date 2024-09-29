Former internatonal footballer, pundit Serhat Akin injured in armed assault

Former footballer Serhat Akin, who played for Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe and the Turkish national team, was injured in a shooting incident late last night. The attack occurred as Akin was returning home after broadcasting a post-match analysis of the UEFA Europa League games.

Akin shared the news of the attack on his social media account, posting a photo of his injured leg. In the post, he wrote, “They shot me in the legs after the show, my last word is Fenerbahçe.”

The incident involved two individuals on a motorcycle, one of whom dismounted and fired at Akin. Security camera footage circulating on social media shows the attacker aiming for Akin’s legs, and the former footballer lying on the ground after being shot.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and authorities have yet to comment on any potential suspects or reasons for the shooting.

Video showing the moments of the shooting:

The Turkish football community, including the Fenerbahçe club and former club president Aziz Yildirim, condemn

ed the attack and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak also published a condemnation and expressed solidairty with Akin.

Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, editor-in-chief of Sports Digitale, the YouTube channel Akin works as a pundit for, reported that he underwent surgery following the attack and is expected to undergo a second operation. Akin’s condition is stable, but further details about his recovery have not been released.

Akin, a popular pundit, comments on matches involving Turkey’s ‘big three’ clubs in the Sper Lig and European competitions, attracting hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

Source: English Bianet