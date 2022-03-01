Ford accelerates electric car push in Europe

Published by

Relaxnews

US carmaker Ford on Monday said it would offer seven new electric vehicle models in Europe by 2024 and expand operations in Germany, Romania and Turkey. Ford last month created a new business dedicated to electric cars, and said it aims to sell more than 600,000 of these vehicles annually in Europe alone by 2026, as part of a larger goal of selling two million electric cars worldwide by that year. “Ford is all-in and moving fast to meet the demand in Europe and around the globe,” the automaker’s CEO Jim Farley said. The company aims to sell only electric passenger and commercial vehicles by 20…

