Following attack on Anadolu photojournalist, EU ‘firmly condemns’ physical attacks on journalists on duty

ANKARA: The European Union on Saturday firmly condemned physical attacks on journalists while exercising their profession, following the violent attack that targeted an Anadolu photojournalist in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces on Friday violently attacked Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf, who was on duty in the occupied East Jerusalem before he was hospitalized. "The European Union deplores the deaths of journalists, as well as of other innocent civilians, in Gaza Strip," chief foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano told Anadolu in a statement. He stressed that the EU urges "all parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians, including journalists, at all times." Stano also said that in a recent joint statement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Commission Vice President Vera Jourova underlined the importance of media workers' role "in fighting for the truth and for human rights." Citing their remarks, Stano said: "We firmly condemn the killings, physical attacks, arb itrary detentions, online and offline intimidation, harassment, and surveillance, that journalists at times face while exercising their profession." Alkharouf was attacked while covering Palestinians gathered near the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray, as Israeli army restrictions on Friday prayers at the mosque went into their 10th week. On Dec. 13, the Gaza government media office said at least 87 journalists have been killed in the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7. Also, at least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 51,000 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza health authorities. The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures. Source: Anadolu Agency