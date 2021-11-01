FM: Azerbaijan supports lasting peace, stability in region, world

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Azerbaijan supports lasting peace and stability in the region and the world, the Foreign Ministry has reported. Bayramov made the remarks at the 8th meeting of the foreign ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States held in Istanbul on November 11. Peace, stability “Azerbaijan is a supporter of peace and supports the maintenance of lasting peace and stability not only in its region but also in all regions of the world,” Bayramov stressed. Azerbaijan started a new post-war rehabilitation and reconstruction phase…

