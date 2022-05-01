Flying over 2,000 km distance, Turkish Akinci UCAVs land in Baku for TEKNOFEST festival

Turkey’s Bayraktar Akinici unmanned combat aerial vehicles havelanded in Azerbaijan for TEKNOFEST Aerospace and TechnologyFestival scheduled for May 26-29 in Baku, Azernews reports, citingthe Baykar Company. As the company said, two Akinci drones took off from northernTekirdag’s Corlu region on Saturday, one in the morning and theother in the afternoon, and flew to Heydar Aliyev InternationalAirport in Baku from Turkey via the Georgia airspace. The UCAVs covered over 2,000 kilometers distance for five hours,passing through three countries, the first such a trip in Turkishaviation history. Akin…

