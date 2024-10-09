Flights carrying Australian citizens continue to arrive from Beirut

Two flights, one before noon and the other in the afternoon, are expected to arrive on Monday at Larnaca airport, carrying Australian citizens from Beirut.

According to CNA sources, in the afternoon, three flights are scheduled to depart for Australia, which will transport citizens of the country who arrived in Cyprus over the weekend on chartered flights.

Meanwhile, flights of mainly Israeli airlines continue to operate between Tel Aviv and Larnaca, carrying Israeli citizens who are leaving the country due to the situation in the Middle East region.

CNA has learnt from Hermes Airports that eight arrivals from Tel Aviv and nine departures to Israel are scheduled at Larnaca Airport today.

Furthermore, private boats from Lebanon continue to arrive at the marinas of Larnaca and Ayia Napa, carrying European citizens and employees of embassies.

