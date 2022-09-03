Flash News: OKX Lists LDO, Discounts More Blue-chip NFTs and Offers up to 65.35% Staking APY

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX , the world’s second largest crypto exchange, has issued business updates for the week of September 2, 2022:

OKX lists Lido

Trading of LDO will start according to the following schedule:

LDO deposits open at 03:00 am UTC on Sep. 2 LDO/USDT Spot trading open at 10:00 am UTC on Sep. 2 LDO withdrawals open at 10:00 am UTC on Sep. 3

LDO is an Ethereum token granting governance rights in the Lido DAO. The Lido DAO governs a set of liquid staking protocols, decides on key parameters and executes protocol upgrades to ensure efficiency and stability. By holding the LDO token, one is granted voting rights within the Lido DAO.

OKX offers discounted 0N1 Force, Isekai Meta and Sneaky Vampire Syndicate NFTs

Super Discounts is a series of events that offer opportunities to buy premium NFTs at discounts. These NFTs are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

See below for more:

Round Collections Starts at Discounted price Second round 0N1 Force Isekai Meta Sneaky Vampire Syndicate 12:00 pm UTC+00:00 on September 2nd, 2022 0.01 ETH



Users offered up to 56.32% APY with ELF, EGLD, ICX, QTUM and FLOW Staking

OKX Earn will launch ELF, EGLD, ICX, QTUM and FLOW staking on Sep. 5th, 2022 at 03:00 am UTC. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Staking rewards at a glance:

Crypto Product Term Total Subscription Limit Individual Limit APY ELF Staking 120 Days 500,000 ELF 50 ELF 56.32% EGLD Staking 120 Days 4,000 EGLD 5 EGLD 20.65% ICX Staking 120 Days 150,000 ICX 15 ICX 15.18% QTUM Staking 120 Days 100,000 QTUM 5 QTUM 7.62% FLOW Staking 120 Days 140,000 FLOW 14 FLOW 17.69%

Find out more on the OKX Support Center .

