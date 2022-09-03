Flash News: OKX Lists LDO, Discounts More Blue-chip NFTs and Offers up to 65.35% Staking APY

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX, the world’s second largest crypto exchange, has issued business updates for the week of September 2, 2022:
OKX lists Lido
Trading of LDO will start according to the following schedule:
- LDO deposits open at 03:00 am UTC on Sep. 2
- LDO/USDT Spot trading open at 10:00 am UTC on Sep. 2
- LDO withdrawals open at 10:00 am UTC on Sep. 3
LDO is an Ethereum token granting governance rights in the Lido DAO. The Lido DAO governs a set of liquid staking protocols, decides on key parameters and executes protocol upgrades to ensure efficiency and stability. By holding the LDO token, one is granted voting rights within the Lido DAO.
OKX offers discounted 0N1 Force, Isekai Meta and Sneaky Vampire Syndicate NFTs
Super Discounts is a series of events that offer opportunities to buy premium NFTs at discounts. These NFTs are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
See below for more:
|Round
|Collections
|Starts at
|Discounted price
|Second round
|0N1 Force
Isekai Meta
Sneaky Vampire Syndicate
|12:00 pm UTC+00:00 on September 2nd, 2022
|0.01 ETH
Users offered up to 56.32% APY with ELF, EGLD, ICX, QTUM and FLOW Staking
OKX Earn will launch ELF, EGLD, ICX, QTUM and FLOW staking on Sep. 5th, 2022 at 03:00 am UTC. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Staking rewards at a glance:
|Crypto
|Product
|Term
|Total Subscription Limit
|Individual Limit
|APY
|ELF
|Staking
|120 Days
|500,000 ELF
|50 ELF
|56.32%
|EGLD
|Staking
|120 Days
|4,000 EGLD
|5 EGLD
|20.65%
|ICX
|Staking
|120 Days
|150,000 ICX
|15 ICX
|15.18%
|QTUM
|Staking
|120 Days
|100,000 QTUM
|5 QTUM
|7.62%
|FLOW
|Staking
|120 Days
|140,000 FLOW
|14 FLOW
|17.69%
Find out more on the OKX Support Center.
